

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced Thursday that it has delivered the first of three 787-10 airplanes to All Nippon Airways or ANA (ANA.L, ALNPF.PK, ALNPY.PK), the original launch customer of the 787 Dreamliner.



With this milestone delivery, ANA becomes the first airline in Asia to operate the entire Dreamliner family.



As a stretch of the popular 787-9, the 787-10 carries a total of 330 seats in a standard two-class configuration, adding about 40 more passengers. It also gives fuel efficiency and operating economics with 25 percent better fuel per seat.



This delivery marks the 67th Dreamliner to join ANA's fleet of 36 787-8s and 30 787-9s, the largest 787 fleet in the world. The SKYTRAX rated five-star airline plans to operate the new super-efficient 787-10 on its popular Tokyo-Singapore route.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX