

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production rose in February after stagnating at the start of the year, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production grew a price, seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.7 percent, which slightly slower than the 0.8 percent gain economists had predicted.



January's originally reported decline of 0.8 percent was revised to 0 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, production fell 0.2 percent from the previous month.



Capital goods output increased by 0.6 percent, while the production of intermediate goods decreased by 0.6 percent.



Manufacture of consumer goods shrunk 1.6 percent.



Energy production decreased 3.1 percent, while the output in construction grew 6.8 percent in February.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production fell 0.4 percent in February after a 2.7 percent slump in January.



