

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation rose to a four-month high in March, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The wholesale price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.4 percent climb in February.



The latest inflation rate was highest since last November, when the price rose 4.4 percent.



The acceleration in March was driven by higher prices for petroleum products, motor gasoline including diesel, grain, seeds and animal feed, fertilizers and agro-chemicals and cars.



On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices edged up 0.3 percent in March, following a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month.



