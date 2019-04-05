

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth strengthened for the second month in February, preliminary figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a non-adjusted 5.1 percent year-on-year in February, following a 4.9 percent in January. In December, the sales rose 3.1 percent.



The latest increase was the fastest since November, when sales grew 6.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in February.



Sales growth was driven by increased demand for clothing, footwear, and sports and recreation goods.



