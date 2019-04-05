

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended higher on Friday, buoyed by upbeat U.S. jobs data and on continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks.



However, concerns about eurozone economy limited the upside in the markets.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.09%. Among the major markets, the U.K. ended notably higher, with the benchmark FTSE 100 gaining 0.61%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 ended higher by 0.18% and 0.23%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI declined 0.24%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine closed higher.



Czech Republic and Portugal ended flat, while Poland and Spain closed weak.



In the U.K. market, Prudential, Rolls-Royce Holdings and Anglo American ended 2.2 to 2.7%. WPP gained nearly 2% and CRH ended 1.85% up. BP, BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Schroders and Smith Group also rose sharply.



Hammerson shares declined 1.6% following a rating downgrade by both Jefferies and Stifel.



German stocks HeidelbergCement, Infineon, Bayer, Siemens, Merck and RWE ended higher.



In the French market, Technip rallied nearly 4%. STMicroElectroncis, Sodexo, Valeo, Kering, Safran, ArcelorMittal and Vivendi also posted strong gains.



In economic releases, Germany's industrial production grew a price, seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.7% in February, slightly slower than the 0.8% gain economists had predicted, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



France's merchandise trade deficit narrowed in February after widening at the start of the year.



A gauge of U.K. house price inflation rose to 3.2% in March from 2.8% in February. Economists had expected a lower rate of 2.1%.



On Brexit, European Council President Donald Tusk is reportedly considering to provide a one-year 'flexible' extension for the U.K. to leave the European Union.



Tusk's proposal would enable the U.K. to quit the bloc earlier, if Parliament ratifies the withdrawal agreement before the 12-month period. The plan has to be agreed by EU leaders at a summit next week.



In U.S. economic news, job growth showed a substantial reacceleration in the month of March, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 196,000 jobs in March after edging up by a revised 33,000 jobs in February.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 180,000 jobs compared to the uptick of 20,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate held at 3.8% in March, unchanged from February and in line with economist estimates.



