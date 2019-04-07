

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group (AAL) announced Sunday that it has extended cancellations of 90 flights each day through June 5 due to the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft following two deadly crashes.



On March 24, American Airlines said it had canceled flights through April 24.



By proactively canceling these flights, the company said it is able to provide better service to its customers with availability and rebooking options.



On Friday, Boeing said plans to cut 737 MAX production by 20 percent starting mid-April.



