

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday, as weak trade data cast doubt on the strength of the German economy and investors watched the latest developments on the Brexit front.



Germany's exports and imports declined in February at the fastest pace in a year, as demand ebbed amid the global uncertainties, official data showed.



Eurozone investor confidence strengthened for a second straight month to its highest level in four months, though morale weakened sharply in Germany to its lowest level since 2012, separate survey data from the behavioral finance research group Sentix showed.



On the Brexit front, British PM Theresa May is hoping to re-start stalled Brexit negotiations with her chief political rival Jeremy Corbyn. She will go to Brussels on Wednesday to try and secure a further delay until June 30.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 11 points or 0.20 percent at 5,464 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.



Euronext gained 0.7 percent. Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority has recommended that Euronext should be approved as a suitable owner of up to 100 percent of the capital of Oslo Børs VPS, as applied for, without ownership or other restrictions.



Safran fell 2.3 percent after two deadly crashes forced Boeing Company to cut its monthly 737 aircraft production by nearly 20 percent.



Air France KLM dropped nearly 1 percent after unveiling its March traffic figures.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX