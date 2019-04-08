

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Monday and the pound traded in a narrow range after talks on a Brexit compromise stalled on Friday.



British PM Theresa May is hoping to re-start stalled Brexit negotiations with her chief political rival Jeremy Corbyn later today.



EU leaders are due to meet at a summit on April 10, where Mrs May will be expected to present her new deal.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 11 points or 0.15 percent at 7,435 in opening deals after gaining 0.6 percent on Friday.



In stock-specific action, Sports Direct International was little changed after confirming that it has made a proposal to Debenhams under which Sports Direct would underwrite a 150 million pounds pre-emptive equity issuance to existing Debenhams shareholders.



Specialty pharmaceutical company Indivior rallied 2 percent after announcing data from two new studies.



