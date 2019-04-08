

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Factory Orders for February is the highlight on Monday. The initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly higher.



Investors are closely monitoring the U.S.-China Trade developments and a possible high level discussion in the near future.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 73.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 2.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 6.75 points.



The U.S. stocks mostly positive on Friday. Dow edged up 40.36 points or 0.2 percent to 26,424.99, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed more firmly in positive territory. The Nasdaq advanced 46.91 points or 0.6 percent to 7,938.69 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.35 points or 0.5 percent to 2,892.74.



On the economic front, Factory Orders for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.6 percent versus growth of 0.1 percent in the prior month.



TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for March will be released at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the level was 4.59.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.76 points or 0.1 percent at 3,244.81. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 140.83 points or 0.5 percent to 30,077.15.



Japanese shares closed modestly lower. The Nikkei 225 Index dipped 45.85 points or 0.2 percent to 21,761.65, after hitting its highest level since early December. The broader Topix closed 0.4 percent lower at 1,620.14. Australian markets advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 40.10 points or 0.7 percent to 6,221.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 40.20 points or 0.6 percent at 6,310.80.



European shares are trading broadly higher. The CAC 40 of France is up 4.01 points or 0.07 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 30.15 points or 0.25 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 2.72 points or 0.04 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 19.96 points or 0.22 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.09 percent.



