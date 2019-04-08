

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of France on Monday retained its growth forecast for the first quarter of the year at 0.3 percent.



The survey data from the bank showed that the business confidence indicator in manufacturing industry was steady at 100, while it was expected to rise to 102.



The sentiment indicators for services and constructions sectors were unchanged at 101 and 106, respectively.



Manufacturers expect the activity to grow at the same pace in April, while services firms and constructors are looking forward to an acceleration in growth, the survey said.



