

The Czech Republic's industrial production rose in February after falling in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in February, reversing a 1.0 percent fall in January. Economists had expected production to rise 1.8 percent.



Manufacturing output rose 0.9 percent in February, following a 3.3 percent fall in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 0.5 percent in February.



Another report from the statistical office showed that, construction output rose 5.8 percent annually in February, after a 13.2 percent decline in January.



On a monthly basis, construction output fell 0.5 percent in February.



The Czech Statistical Office also reported that, the trade surplus grew to CZK 17.6 billion in February from CZK 14.6 billion in January. Economists had expected a surplus of CZK 16.0 billion.



The surplus was CZK 1.4 billion lower than a year ago.



Exports rose 5.1 percent yearly and imports rose 6.0 percent in February.



