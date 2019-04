BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International (MAR) said it plans to add 19 new properties and more than 3,000 rooms to its Middle East and Africa portfolio this year. By 2023, the group aims to add more than 100 new properties and nearly 26,000 rooms across the region. The expansion process is expected to add more than 20,000 new jobs across the region.



The company said more than 25 luxury properties are under development in the region.



