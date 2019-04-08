

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct Monday said Debenhams plc has rejected a proposal made by the company to underwrite a 150 million pound equity issuance by Debenhams.



Sports Direct had sought to constructively engage with the Debenhams board in order to put together a proposal for a solvent solution for Debenhams in the form of a 150 million pound pre-emptive equity issuance to existing Debenhams shareholders.



Sports Direct believes that the equity issuance, which would have formed part of a comprehensive refinancing of Debenhams, should have been deliverable with the co-operation of Debenhams and its existing lenders.



Sports Direct said it continues to actively evaluate all possible options to support Debenhams. Sports Direct continues to give active consideration to its pre-conditional possible offer for Debenhams at 5p in cash per ordinary share announced on 25 March 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX