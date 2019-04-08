

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with investors largely refraining from any significant buying ahead of some major earnings reports, due later in the week.



U.S. financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are due to report their quarterly results on Friday.



Investors were also looking for news on Brexit and U.S.-China trade issues. Weak data on German exports and imports weighed as well.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.19%. Among the major indices, Germany's DAX declined 0.39% and France's CAC edged down 0.08%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.07%. Switzerland's SMI ended up 0.07%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Spain and Turkey ended notably lower. Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece and Ukraine closed with modest losses.



Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden ended around their previous closing levels, while Iceland, Norway, Poland and Russia closed on a firm note.



French stock Safran declined by about 2% after Boeing slashed its 737 Max output following recent deadly crashes. Safran's JV with General Elerctric, CFM International manufactures the LEAP-1B engines were used by Boeing for its Max 8 aircrafts.



Among other stocks in the French market, Valeo shed 2.1%. Publicis Groupe, Accor, Vivendi, Louis Vuitton and Unibail Rodamco lost 1 to 1.6%, while Airbus, Technip, Dassault Systemes, Danone, Engie and Total closed on a positive note.



In Germany, Thyssenkrupp, Vonovia, Adidas, Wirecard, Continental and Adidas declined 1 to 2%.



Shares of Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank shed 2.4% and about 2%, respectively. According to reports, an update on discussions between the two banks about their merger is likely by the end of this month.



Henkel rose 2.5% after it confirmed its outlook for the current fiscal year 2019. At the Annual General Meeting 2019, the company said it is focusing on sustainable profitable growth, and also outlined the progress in implementing the company's strategic priorities.



For the year, Henkel expects an organic sales growth of between 2% and 4%. The company expects for the adjusted EBIT margin a range of 16 to 17% and an adjusted EPS development in the mid-single percentage range below prior year at constant exchange rates.



Mediclinic International, Paddy Power, Dixons Carphone, Royal Mail, WPP and Rolls-Royce Holdings lost 1.7 to 3% in the British market.



Provident Financial, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Anglo American and Rio Tinto gained 1 to 2%.



In economic news, Eurozone investor confidence strengthened for a second straight month to its highest level in four months, while morale weakened sharply in Germany to its lowest level since 2012, survey data from the behavioral finance research group Sentix showed on Monday.



The Sentix investor confidence index for the euro area climbed to -0.3 from -2.2 in March. Economists had forecast a score -2. The latest reading was the strongest since November.



However, the current situation index fell for an eighth successive month, to 3.8 from 6.3, which was the weakest level since February 2015.



In contrast, the expectations measure rose to -4.3 from -10.3, improving for a third straight month. The reading wa the highest since May 2018.



According to data released by the Federal Statistical Office, Germany's exports and imports declined more-than-expected in February at the fastest pace in a year.



Exports fell a calendar and seasonally-adjusted 1.3% month-on-month, preliminary figures showed. Economists had forecast a 0.4% drop.



The decline was the first in three months and the biggest since February 2018, when shipments shrunk 2.3%.



Imports decreased 1.6% in February, which was more than double the 0.7% slump economists had forecast.



On a year-on-year basis, exports increased 3.9% following 1.7% rise in the previous month. Imports climbed 5.1% after a 4.9% rise in January. Both exports and imports grew for a second straight month.



Meanwhile, the Bank of France has retained its growth forecast for the first quarter of the year at 0.3%.



The survey data from the bank showed that the business confidence indicator in manufacturing industry was steady at 100, while it was expected to rise to 102.



The sentiment indicators for services and constructions sectors were unchanged at 101 and 106, respectively.



Manufacturers expect the activity to grow at the same pace in April, while services firms and constructors are looking forward to an acceleration in growth, the survey said.



On the Brexit front, British PM Theresa May is hoping to re-start stalled Brexit negotiations with her chief political rival Jeremy Corbyn later today.



EU leaders are due to meet at a summit on April 10, where Mrs May will be expected to present her new deal.



