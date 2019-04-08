

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended marginally up, after swinging between gains and losses for much of the session.



With some major U.S. financial houses set to report their quarterly earnings later in the week and the focus on Brexit and trade talks, the mood in the market was very cautious.



The benchmark SMI ended up 6.18 points, or 0.06%, at 9,547.33, after scaling a low of 9,513.10 and a high of 9,573.62 in the session.



On Friday, the index ended the session with a loss of 22.56 points, or 0.24%, at 9,541.15.



Givaudan ended nearly 1% up. Novartis, Swiss RE, Swiss Life Holding, ABB and Adecco closed with modest gains.



Zurich Insurance Group, Sika, Credit Suisse and Richemont lost 0.5 to 0.8%. SGS, UBS Group and LafargeHolcim closed modestly lower.



Julius Baer announced that Fabio Bariletti will take over as the new chief executive of Kairos Investment Management. Shares of the lender declined by about 0.2%.



Bossard AG Holding shares jumped nearly 4% after the company said its sales increased 5.4% to 232.2 million Swiss francs in the first quarter. The company added that it targets sales of 900 to 920 million francs in 2019.



Markets across Europe ended mostly lower today, with investors treading cautiously ahead of the earnings season.



Among the major indices, Germany's DAX declined 0.39% and France's CAC edged down 0.08%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.07%. The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.19%.



