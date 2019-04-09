

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain Germany and RIB Software SE announced the formation of a new joint venture SGTWO. For RIB, the 100% subsidiary YTWO will act as shareholder of the new company. New joint venture SGTWO will offer a new suite of online services to improve the digital offer for general contractors, builders and architects.



GTWO, a public company under the laws of Germany, combines Saint-Gobain's building solutions with RIB's 5D BIM and AI technologies. The objective of the joint venture is to improve the way of modular building and planning in an enhanced 5D BIM solution. The new company will be headquartered in D'sseldorf, Germany.



