

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit widened in February as exports and imports rose, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 94.8 million in February from EUR 82.8 million in the same month of the previous year. In January, deficit was EUR 125.3 million.



Exports climbed 4.0 percent year-on-year in February, following a 12.0 percent increase in January.



Imports rose 5.0 percent annually in February, after a 2.0 percent gain in the previous year.



Exports to EU countries rose 1.0 percent annually in February and those to non EU countries surged 11.0 percent.



