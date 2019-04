LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L), a Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics corporation, reported Tuesday that its consolidated revenues for the month of March 2019 increased 4.02 percent to NT$23.55 billion from last year's NT$22.64 billion.



Current year accumulated revenue was NT$54.68 billion, down 0.17 percent from NT$54.77 billion a year ago.



In Taiwan, Acer shares traded at NT$20.60, up 1.48 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX