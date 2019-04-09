

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday as investors watched the latest developments on the Brexit front and looked ahead to the start of the corporate earnings season.



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and EU institution leaders will be meeting today in Brussels for an annual EU-China summit that's likely to be overshadowed by their differences.



The ECB policy meeting, an EU summit on Brexit and the U.S. Federal Reserve's release of the minutes from its March meeting are all scheduled for Wednesday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9 points or 0.2 percent at 5,481 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Monday.



Planemaker Airbus dropped 1 percent after the U.S. threatened to impose tariffs on selected EU goods, including large commercial aircraft and parts. Airbus supplier Safran shed 0.9 percent.



Total SA shares rallied 1.1 percent. The oil and gas major and its partners ExxonMobil and Oil Search have signed a long-awaited deal with Papua New Guinea that will allow initial work to start on a $13 billion plan to double the country's liquefied natural gas exports.



