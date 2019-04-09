

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) announced it has launched an initial public offering of 13.5 million shares of its class A common stock at an anticipated initial offering price between $15.00 and $18.00 per share. The company's shares have been authorized for listing on the NYSE under the ticker symbol, MNRL.



Brigham Minerals is an Austin, TX based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States, including the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.



