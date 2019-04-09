

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark exports fell in February after hitting a record high in January, and imports also decreased, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft, fuel declined seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent year-on-year in February, after an 8.1 percent rise in January.



Imports fell 1.1 percent annually in February, partly reversing a 5.2 percent rise in the previous year.



The total trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft, fuel etc. was a seasonally adjusted DKK 6.9 billion in February.



From the January to February period, exports grew 9.1 percent and imports rose 5.5 percent.



