

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday and hovered near their highest level in more than a week touched in the previous session, as the dollar sagged on the back of weak U.S. economic data and gains in commodity-linked currencies.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,302.12 per ounce, after having touched an intra-day high of $1,303.61, the highest level since March 28, the previous day. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,305.85 an ounce.



The dollar eased after last week's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data signaled a slowdown in wage growth and job cuts in the manufacturing sector.



On Monday, a report showed that orders for long-lasting factory goods fell in February after three straight months of growth.



Gold is also benefiting from speculation that a continued rise in oil prices will fuel inflation.



Meanwhile, minutes from the FOMC's March meeting will come out on Wednesday, with analysts looking for a dovish-biased statement.



