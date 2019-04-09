

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK) plans to eliminate about 4,500 positions in Germany under previously announced job cuts, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The reports said that the German company is eliminating some 12,000 jobs around the world -- about 10 percent of its workforce -- as it seeks to boost profitability after the $63 billion Monsanto acquisition.



The reports noted that the cuts in Germany represent about 14 percent of the company's total workforce of 32,100 in the country. About 3,000 represent positions in areas such as information technology and other administrative functions.



