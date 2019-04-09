

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission and consumer protection authorities have welcomed, Facebook's updated terms which details what services it sells to third parties that are based on the use of their user's data, how consumers can close their accounts and under what reasons accounts can be disabled.



Vera Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, said: 'Today Facebook finally shows commitment to more transparency and straight forward language in its terms of use.'



Facebook will complete the implementation of all commitments at the latest by the end of June 2019. Facebook will introduce new text in its Terms and Services explaining that it does not charge users for its services in return for users' agreement to share their data and to be exposed to commercial advertisements. The terms will now clearly explain that their business model relies on selling targeted advertising services to traders by using the data from the profiles of its users.



