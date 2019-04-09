

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) will pay $110 million to settle a longstanding lawsuit alleging that the auto maker misled U.S. investors regarding safety concerns and excess diesel emissions, the wall street journal reported citing court documents.



A group of investors sued the Italian-American company in 2015, alleging that Fiat falsely claimed it was complying with safety regulations. The investor group also said it lost money when it was disclosed that the company didn't properly carry out recalls of some of its cars that year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX