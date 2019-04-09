

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America (BAC) announced Tuesday that it will raise its minimum wage to $20 per hour over a two-year period. The increase will be implemented in stages. On May 1, 2019, the minimum hourly wage will increase to $17, and will continue to rise until it reaches $20 in 2021.



This is part of the company's commitment to being a great place to work and delivering sustainable, responsible growth through competitive benefits and programs that support the diverse needs of its 205,000+ employees.



Since 2010, Bank of America's minimum wage has increased by more than $4 per hour. Two years ago, the company raised it to $15 per hour, and the minimum wage is higher today. The average rate for all U.S. hourly employees is significantly above this level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX