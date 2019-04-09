

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) reported second-quarter consolidated same-store sales of $38.8 million compared to $39.9 million, prior year, a decline of 2.8%. Nightclubs same-store sales were down 1.2%, while Bombshells same-store sales were down down 12.7%, for the quarter.



Second-quarter total club and restaurant sales were $44.1 million compared to $40.8 million, previous year, up 8.2%.



Eric Langan, CEO, said: 'New Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants performed very well in 2Q19, helping to generate record total club and restaurant sales in what we knew would be a tough quarter for same-store sales.'



The company plans to report second-quarter results on May 9, 2019.



