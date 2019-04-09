

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Striim, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming data integration with intelligence, said that it has entered into a partnership with Google Cloud to offer a database migration service to facilitate moving data into databases running on Google Cloud Platform.



the migration service simplifies database migrations by enabling streaming data pipelines from multiple open source and commercial databases - including Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, and MySQL - to cloud databases - including Google Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL and MySQL, as well as Google Cloud Spanner.



Striim said it offers an enterprise-grade, real-time database migration service to streamline the movement of real-time data to Google Cloud databases. Launched today at Google Cloud Next '19 in San Francisco, this service is now available for Google Cloud customers.



