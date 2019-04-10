

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on month in March, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - exceeding expectations for 0.2 percent and unchanged from the February reading.



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 1.3 percent - again topping forecasts for 1.0 percent and up from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Export prices added 0.8 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices jumped 1.6 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year.



