sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

148,00 Euro		-2,15
-1,43 %
WKN: A2JH5S ISIN: FR0013326246 Ticker-Symbol: 1BR1 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
AEX
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,45
148,10
09.04.
147,70
148,05
09.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD NV
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD NV148,00-1,43 %
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD NV CDIS--