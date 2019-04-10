

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Wednesday announced its spending plans in 2019 across various states for store improvements and innovations. Walmart expects to spend an estimated $264.9 million this year in Texas through the remodeling of 54 stores, as well as the launch and continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations.



Walmart also expects to spend an estimated $96 million in Indiana, $83 million in Pennsylvania and $173 million in Florida.



In Texas, the company plans to expand grocery pickup option to more than 74 stores by the end of the year. Grocery delivery service will be added to 84 stores. The company will add 82 Pickup Towers to stores across the state.



'Our primary goal is to save time and money for our customers,' the company noted.



