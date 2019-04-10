

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Indivior PLC (INDV.L) said that on April 9, 2019 a grand jury in the Western District of Virginia issued an indictment in connection with the federal criminal investigation initiated by the Department of Justice in December 2013. The company believes that it will successfully defend itself against the government's allegations.



The indictment included twenty-eight felony counts - one count of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and health care fraud; one count of health care fraud; four counts of mail fraud; and twenty-two counts of wire fraud. The allegations are based on actions that occurred almost exclusively prior to Indivior becoming an independent company in its demerger from Reckitt Benckiser Group plc at the end of 2014.



The company believed the allegations are unsupported by the facts and the law. Key allegations have been contradicted by the U.S. government's scientific agencies, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control.



The company believes that it will successfully defend itself against the government's allegations, but an adverse verdict may have a material adverse effect on the Company and its financial position and outlook.



Indivior noted that it has cooperated extensively with the Justice Department's investigation for several years. In the interest of resolving this matter and providing certainty to its shareholders, the Company made numerous attempts to reach a settlement that went far beyond what it believes the facts of the case support. The company believes it is unfortunate the Justice Department decided to choose an alternative path, but will fight these allegations on the facts and the law in court.



In terms of business going forward, the Company will continue to follow its mission of helping patients struggling with opioid addiction. It does not anticipate any immediate change in its relationship with government providers due to today's actions by the Department of Justice.



