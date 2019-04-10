sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,141 Euro		+0,035
+3,12 %
WKN: A12FHW ISIN: GB00BRS65X63 Ticker-Symbol: 2IV 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INDIVIOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INDIVIOR PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,415
0,431
15:40
0,417
0,433
15:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INDIVIOR PLC
INDIVIOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INDIVIOR PLC1,141+3,12 %
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC71,57-2,96 %