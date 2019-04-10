

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) noted the 9 April 2019 indictment by the US Justice Department in relation to Indivior Plc and Indivior Inc, the pharmaceuticals business which was demerged from RB at the end of 2014. Reckitt Benckiser said that the indictment is not against RB Group Plc or any other group company.



Indivior is accused of using fraudulent methods to increase sales. Indivior maintained that the accusations relate to events that occurred while it was still part of its former parent company.



RB Group said the indictment is not against RB Group Plc or any other group company and it currently has no additional or new information in respect of this matter, apart from what has been publicly issued by the Department of Justice and Indivior Plc.



In the indictment, the U.S. Justice Department accused Indivior of setting up a telephone and online program intended to connect callers with doctors that Indivior knew were prescribing Suboxone or opioids in a 'careless and clinically unwarranted manner.'



The Justice Department is seeking at least $3 billion and control of other property from Indivior. The drug-maker, which became a standalone business in 2014, denied the charges.



