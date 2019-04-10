

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company Unisys Corp. (UIS) announced Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Inder Singh has decided to resign from the company, effective April 26 to serve as CFO with another company. Singh, who joined Unisys in March 2016, will work with the company on an orderly transition.



Meanwhile, Unisys has appointed Mike Thomson, corporate controller and principle accounting officer, as interim CFO.



The company noted that the resignation is not based on any disagreement with the company's accounting principles, practices or financial statement disclosures.



Thomson, who joined Unisys in December 2015, provides overall accounting leadership with worldwide responsibility for all financial compliance and statutory reporting as well as the establishment of global accounting policies, controls and corresponding governance.



Prior to joining Unisys, Thomson served as principal accounting officer and controller of Towers Watson & Co., and has worked in various accounting and financial reporting roles for more than 25 years across a diverse set of business operations.



