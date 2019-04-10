

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) announced leadership changes. It appointed Joe Hinrichs as president, Automotive, effective May 1. Hinrichs will have responsibility for Ford's global business units - North America, South America, Europe, China, and the International Markets Group. He will also oversee both the Ford and Lincoln brands.



In addition, Hinrichs will lead all of Ford's automotive skill teams including Product Development, Purchasing, Enterprise Product Line Management, Manufacturing & Labor Affairs, Marketing, Sales & Service, Quality & New Model Launch, Sustainability, Environmental & Safety Engineering, Information Technology, Customer Experience, and Government Affairs.



Jim Farley is appointed president, New Businesses, Technology & Strategy, effective May 1. Farley will spearhead Ford's strategic transformation into a higher growth, higher margin business by leveraging smart, connected vehicles and breakthrough customer experiences. In this role, Farley will oversee Corporate Strategy, Global Data Insights & Analytics, Global Partnerships, Research & Advanced Engineering as well as Ford Smart Mobility and Ford Autonomous Vehicles.



Both Farley and Hinrichs will continue to report to Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett.



John Lawler, also will take on an expanded role as vice president, Strategy, reporting to Farley, Lawler will lead Corporate Strategy, Business Development and Global Data Insights and Analytics.



After 36 years with Ford, Marcy Klevorn, president of Ford Mobility, has announced plans to retire October 1. Until then, Marcy will report to Hackett and work with Ford's senior leadership team on key transformational opportunities.



