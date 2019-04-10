

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, announced Ecolab's purchase of Holchem raises competition concerns in relation to cleaning services for food, drink and dairy businesses. The CMA stated that, following the Phase 1 investigation, it has identified concerns that the acquisition could adversely affect these businesses as a result of higher prices or lower quality services.



Ecolab now has until 17 April to offer a solution to the CMA's concerns. Otherwise, the merger will be referred for an in-depth Phase 2 investigation, the CMA noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX