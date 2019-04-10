sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

160,96 Euro		+0,40
+0,25 %
WKN: 854545 ISIN: US2788651006 Ticker-Symbol: ECJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ECOLAB INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ECOLAB INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,27
161,65
17:29
161,14
161,66
17:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ECOLAB INC
ECOLAB INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ECOLAB INC160,96+0,25 %