

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile (TMUS) and Amazon (AMZN) announced an agreement bringing Prime Video to TVision Home, T-Mobile's rebranded and upgraded version of Layer3 TV, later this year.



TVision customers with a Prime membership will be able to easily discover and watch all Prime content, including Amazon Originals, thousands of premium shows and movies, live events and more, through the Prime Video app on TVision.



Prime Video features thousands of popular movies and TV shows and Amazon Originals including multiple Emmy winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Hanna, Homecoming, Bosch, Sneaky Pete, The Man in the High Castle, The Widow, Beautiful Boy, Cold War and The Big Sick.



Prime Video also brings additional popular TV content such as The Americans, Suits, Friday Night Lights, Mr. Robot, Downton Abbey and thousands more.



