

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After selling $38 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday, the Treasury Department sold $24 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday, attracting slightly above average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.466 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $24 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.615 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's long-term securities auctions with the sale of $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.



