

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Wednesday reported sales of $13.87 billion for March, an increase of 7.4 percent from $12.92 billion last year.



Same-store sales rose 5.7 percent, or 5.9 percent excluding gas prices, foreign exchange rates, and new accounting standards.



For the thirty-one weeks ended April 7, 2019, the company reported sales of $88.29 billion, an increase of 8.4 percent from $81.43 billion during the similar period last year.



This year's five-week March retail month had one extra shopping day versus last year, due to the calendar shift of Easter. This positively impacted total and comparable sales by approximately one to one and one-half percent.



