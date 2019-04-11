

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release March figures for consumer and producer prices, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.3 percent on year, up from 1.5 percent in February. Producer prices are tipped to add an annual 0.4 percent, up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.



Japan will provide March numbers for money stock, with M2 and M3 expected to hold steady at 2.4 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.



New Zealand will see March data for food prices; in February, prices were up 0.4 percent on month.



Australia will see the inflation forecast for April from the Melbourne Institute; in March, consumer prices were pegged at 4.1 percent.



Malaysia will release February data for industrial and manufacturing production; in January, they were up an annual 3.2 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.



The Philippines will provide February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth $9.03 billion and exports were at $5.28 billion for a trade deficit of $3.75 billion.



