

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 1,012.7 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month's reading.



The M3 money stock climbed an annual 2.1 percent to 1,344.7 trillion yen - also unchanged from a month earlier and matching forecasts.



The L money stock advanced 2.4 percent on year to 1,794.0 trillion yen, up from the 2.1 percent increase in February.



