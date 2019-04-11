

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PagerDuty Inc. (PD), a cloud computing company that produces a SaaS incident response platform for IT departments, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9.07 million shares of common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share.



PagerDuty is offering 8.50 million shares and the selling stockholders are offering 570,000 shares. In addition, PagerDuty has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,360,500 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 11, 2019, under the ticker symbol 'PD.' The offering is expected to close on April 15, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



