

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish telecom company Telia Co. (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) said that Annual General Meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet, as well as discharged the members of the Board of Directors and Chief and President Johan Dennelind from liability for 2018.



The Annual General Meeting decided upon a dividend to shareholders of SEK 2.36 per share and that the payment should be distributed in two equal tranches of SEK 1.18 each and April 12, 2019, and October 24, 2019, respectively, were decided as the record dates for the dividend. With these record dates, it is estimated that the dividend will be sent out from Euroclear Sweden on April 17, 2019, and on October 29, 2019, respectively.



The members of the Board Marie Ehrling, Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, Nina Linander, Jimmy Maymann, Anna Settman, Olaf Swantee and Martin Tivéus were re-elected. Rickard Gustafson was elected new member of the board. Further, Marie Ehrling was re-elected Chair of the Board and Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo was re-elected Vice-Chair of the Board.



The following Board remuneration was approved for the Board of Directors: To the Chair, SEK 1.83 million (1,740,000) and 860,000 to the Vice-Chair (820,000) and to all other board members that are not employed by the company SEK 610,000 each (580,000). In addition, the following remuneration was approved for work in Board Committees: Remuneration to the Chair of the Board's Audit and Responsible Business Committee of SEK 275,000 (250,000) and of SEK 150,000 (150,000) to each of the other members of the Audit and Responsible Business Committee and remuneration to the Chair of the Board's Remuneration Committee of SEK 70,000 (70,000) and of SEK 50,000 (50,000) to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee, were approved.



It was decided that the company shall have a registered accounting firm as auditor, and Deloitte AB was elected as auditor until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2020. Remuneration to the auditors shall be paid as per approved invoice.



Daniel Kristiansson (Swedish State), Jan Andersson (Swedbank Robur Funds), Anders Oscarsson (AMF Insurance and AMF Funds), Javiera Ragnartz (SEB Funds) and Marie Ehrling (Chair of the Board of Directors) were elected to the Nomination Committee.



The Annual General Meeting decided to approve the Board of Directors' proposal regarding guidelines for remuneration to the Group Executive Management, and to implement a long-term incentive program 2019/2022. The Annual General Meeting also decided to approve transfer of own shares to the participants.



The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on repurchase of own shares on one or more occasions before the Annual General Meeting 2020 on Nasdaq Stockholm and/or Nasdaq Helsinki, whereby a maximum of shares may be repurchased so that the company's holding at any time does not exceed 10 percent of all shares in the company.



The Annual General Meeting also authorized the Board of Directors to decide on transfer of own shares which have been repurchased by the company.



The Board of Directors' proposal to reduce the share capital by way of cancellation of own shares and to increase the share capital by way of bonus issue was approved by the Annual General Meeting.



The Annual General Meeting decided to approve the Board of Directors' proposal to amend § 9 in the articles of association so that, inter alia, general meetings, in addition to Stockholm, may be held in Solna, and to make other minor editorial adjustments to §§ 1 and 9 (Swedish version only) and to § 13 in the articles of association.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX