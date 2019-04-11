

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said its shareholders passed all resolutions at its 2019 Annual General Meeting, including the appointment of Guillaume Faury as an Executive Member of the Board of Directors for three years.



At a Board Meeting immediately following the AGM, Guillaume Faury was formally appointed Airbus Chief Executive Officer, replacing outgoing Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders whose Board Mandate expired at the close of the AGM. Airbus announced last October that its Board of Directors had selected Faury, previously President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, as its next Chief Executive Officer.



Shareholders also approved the re-election of Non-Executive Board Members Catherine Guillouard, Claudia Nemat and Carlos Tavares for a period of three years. Hermann-Josef Lamberti informed the Board of Directors that he doesn't wish to seek a renewal of his Board mandate at the 2020 AGM after 12 years as a Board Member and 11 years as Chairman of the Audit Committee. At the Board Meeting, it was decided that Catherine Guillouard will replace Hermann-Josef Lamberti as Chair of the Audit Committee while Jean-Pierre Clamadieu will join the Ethics and Compliance Committee with immediate effect.



Upon the recommendation of the Remuneration, Nomination and Governance Committee (RNGC), the Board has selected René Obermann to succeed Denis Ranque as Chairman of the Airbus Board of Directors when his current mandate expires at the close of the 2020 AGM.



The successor to Denis Ranque would be formally appointed as new Chairman at the post-AGM Board of Directors meeting in 2020. Airbus has previously said that Denis Ranque had requested to leave the Board to pursue other interests upon the end of his current mandate in 2020, when he will have served for seven years as Chairman.



The proposed 2018 gross dividend of €1.65 per share was approved at the AGM and will be paid on Wednesday 17 April. It represents a 10% increase over the 2017 payment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX