

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Capital market company Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) confirmed Thursday that it is currently in concrete negotiations with Refinitiv group concerning the potential purchase of certain FX business units.



The company was responding to current market speculations regarding the potential deal.



The company said the negotiations and assessments of a potential transaction are ongoing.



The purchase price of $3.5 billion and the imminent signing of binding contracts mentioned in the market speculations are entirely unfounded, it said.



