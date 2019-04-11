

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The Generali Group (GDEUF.PK, GE1G) announced its first Italian boutique with a strategic partnership aimed at launching a new asset management company. The partnership, which will be called ThreeSixty Investments, is established between the Generali Group (which holds the majority of the capital through Generali Investments Holding S.p.A.), and a team of highly experienced investment professionals, led by Giordano Lombardo, former CEO of Pioneer Investments. The Generali Group will invest 1 billion euros in the first fund of ThreeSixty Investments, as strategic capital.



The new asset management company will be headquartered in Milan and operate, once obtained the due licenses, as an asset management company (società di gestione del risparmio) under Italian law.



Since the company's roll out its Asset Management strategy in 2017, Generali has created or partnered with 8 boutiques and transformed its existing asset managers into 4 distinctive platforms.



