

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AB Electrolux (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) reported that, at the Annual General Meeting, the proposed dividend of SEK 8.50 per share was adopted. The AGM adopted the proposal that the dividend shall be paid in two equal installments of SEK 4.25 per installment and share, the first with the record date April 12, 2019, and the second with the record date October 11, 2019. The first installment of the dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on April 17, 2019 and the second installment on October 16, 2019.



Staffan Bohman, Petra Hedengran, Hasse Johansson, Ulla Litzén, Fredrik Persson, David Porter, Jonas Samuelson, Ulrika Saxon and Kai Wärn were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Staffan Bohman was also re-elected Chairman of the Board.



Also, the meeting authorized the Board to resolve on acquisitions of Electrolux B shares up to a maximum amount of 10 percent of all shares issued by the company.



