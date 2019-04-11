

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday as strong earning updates helped investors shrug off growth worries.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 15 points or 0.28 percent at 5,465 in opening deals after gaining 0.3 percent the previous day.



The euro was fluctuating in response to ECB President Draghi's reaffirmation of the significant risks facing the euro zone economy and delayed inflationary pressures.



Food services and facilities management company Sodexo S.A. jumped more than 5 percent after backing guidance.



Louis Vuitton owner LVMH soared 4.2 percent after reporting strong quarterly revenue growth.



Elsewhere, Asian stocks ended mixed, as dovish messages being sent from the ECB and the Federal Reserve added to investor concerns over slowing global growth.



U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat start as investors braced for remarks by several Fed officials later in the day.



