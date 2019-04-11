

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone house price inflation slowed in the fourth quarter of 2018 after remaining unchanged in the previous three months, preliminary data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



House prices rose 4.2 percent year-on-year following a 4.3 percent increase in each of the previous two quarters. In the first quarter, prices grew 4.5 percent.



Among the big four, house price inflation slowed to 4.6 percent in Germany and 6.7 percent in Spain. Meanwhile, the rate of growth accelerated to 3.2 percent in France, while prices continued to fall in Italy, down 0.6 percent.



The quarterly house price inflation more than halved to 0.7 percent in the final three months of 2018 from 1.5 percent in the third quarter.



