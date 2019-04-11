

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks slipped into the red on Thursday as growth worries pulled down mining stocks and insurers fell on going ex-dividend.



The pound held its gains after EU leaders gave British Prime Minister Theresa May until October to leave the bloc.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 6 points at 7,415 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent in the previous session.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 1-2 percent, as dovish messages being sent from the ECB and the Federal Reserve added to investor concerns over slowing global growth.



Insurer Standard Life Aberdeen tumbled 4.6 percent on going ex-dividend.



Shares of Grafton Group rallied 2.7 percent. The building materials company has conditionally agreed to acquire Netherlands-based Polvo BV from the privately owned Pallieter Group for 131 million euros on a debt and cash free basis.



Scapa Group soared 11.4 percent. The supplier of adhesive-based products has reported higher revenues in its fiscal 2018.



Ted Baker slid half a percent as it ended an independent investigation conducted by the law firm Herbert Smith Freehills into allegations of misconduct involving its former chief executive officer Ray Kelvin.



